Photo 3938
Three Little Ducks ~
Drinking, drinking, drinking....
just for fun!
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5943
photos
69
followers
69
following
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
ducks.
Babs
ace
Looks like quite a social event.
January 21st, 2025
