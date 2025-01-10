Sign up
Photo 3939
Oh There You Are ~
We had not seen our blue tongue lizard for a while.
When we went to put our bin out for collection
there he was!
We were so happy to see him!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
tongue.
,
lizard.
,
blue.
