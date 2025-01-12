Previous
Colorful Frangipani ~ by happysnaps
Colorful Frangipani ~

My neighbour a few door down grows this beauty. Such vibrant colours.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Shutterbug ace
Very nice capture of this beautiful flower.
January 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, beautiful shot Valerie.
January 26th, 2025  
