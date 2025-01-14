Previous
Dear Mr Puss ~ by happysnaps
Dear Mr Puss ~

Over the years I have posted many photos of Mr Puss in our garden.

Here he is sitting & looking at me & looking sad.

He is now 19 years old & slowing down, he lives three doors down but, we don't see him very often now.

So, he got many tickles around his chin & neck & many murmured words in his ear!

Thank you Mr Puss for all the lovely times you have visited & purred loudly..
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Kathy A ace
He has a very cute face
January 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! and growing old gracefully - He looks such a gentle cat !
January 29th, 2025  
