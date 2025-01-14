Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3943
Dear Mr Puss ~
Over the years I have posted many photos of Mr Puss in our garden.
Here he is sitting & looking at me & looking sad.
He is now 19 years old & slowing down, he lives three doors down but, we don't see him very often now.
So, he got many tickles around his chin & neck & many murmured words in his ear!
Thank you Mr Puss for all the lovely times you have visited & purred loudly..
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5957
photos
69
followers
69
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
12th January 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
cat.
,
puss.
Kathy A
ace
He has a very cute face
January 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty ! and growing old gracefully - He looks such a gentle cat !
January 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close