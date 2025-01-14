Dear Mr Puss ~

Over the years I have posted many photos of Mr Puss in our garden.



Here he is sitting & looking at me & looking sad.



He is now 19 years old & slowing down, he lives three doors down but, we don't see him very often now.



So, he got many tickles around his chin & neck & many murmured words in his ear!



Thank you Mr Puss for all the lovely times you have visited & purred loudly..