Just One Bee ~ by happysnaps
A friend rang to say as we were going to the Dr to go past her place as she had scores of bees in her front garden,

We did that & there was one bee, which I captured!
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Babs ace
So nice to see rods this. I haven't seen bees here for a couple of years. We had varroa mite in our area and all the bees were destroyed. Hope they are replaced soon
January 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the beautiful golden flowers with the bee.
January 15th, 2025  
