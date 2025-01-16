Sign up
Photo 3941
Harassed Pigeon ~
This poor pigeon had been picked on & his color was bright & his top knot stood straight!
Thought he was worth posting.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5946
photos
69
followers
69
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th January 2025 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird.
,
feathers.
,
pigeon.
