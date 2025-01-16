Previous
Harassed Pigeon ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3941

Harassed Pigeon ~

This poor pigeon had been picked on & his color was bright & his top knot stood straight!

Thought he was worth posting.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
