Previous
Photo 3938
Three Waiting Patiently ~
Can you spy two lorikeets hiding in the tree waiting patiently?
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
13th January 2025 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
bird.
,
birds.
,
lorikeets.
,
corellas.
Kathy A
ace
I can and I hope they got their turn in a timely manner
January 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
How beautiful, they seem to be keeping a watchful eye on each other ;-)
January 17th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
I can see them. Lovely capture
January 17th, 2025
