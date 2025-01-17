Previous
Three Waiting Patiently ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3938

Three Waiting Patiently ~

Can you spy two lorikeets hiding in the tree waiting patiently?
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I can and I hope they got their turn in a timely manner
January 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautiful, they seem to be keeping a watchful eye on each other ;-)
January 17th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
I can see them. Lovely capture
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact