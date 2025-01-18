Previous
Late Last Evening ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3939

Late Last Evening ~

A lovely end to a very hot day!
This was taken from my side door
I do like the purple in the sky.
18th January 2025

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Diana
Such beautiful colours in the sky.
January 18th, 2025  
Kathy A
Lovely sky. We've had 3 days of grey, cool, rainy and windy weather
January 18th, 2025  
