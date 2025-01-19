Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3940
Drying Off ~
A friend drove me home past the lake & this beautiful cormorant was posing & just waiting for me with my camera!
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5941
photos
69
followers
69
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th January 2025 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
bird.
,
wings.
,
cormorant.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture - fav
January 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot Valerie, it looks like our African Darter :-)
January 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
He certainly is posing nicely
January 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close