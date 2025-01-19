Previous
Drying Off ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3940

Drying Off ~

A friend drove me home past the lake & this beautiful cormorant was posing & just waiting for me with my camera!
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1079% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture - fav
January 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot Valerie, it looks like our African Darter :-)
January 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
He certainly is posing nicely
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact