Photo 3946
Sunning Himself In The Pot Plant~
Visiting with my sister & this lizard sat for a long time sunning himself..
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Shutterbug
ace
It would be well camouflaged on those rocks, so nice of it to sit on the green for a photo.
January 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
He’s posing very nicely for you!
January 23rd, 2025
