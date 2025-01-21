Previous
Sunning Himself In The Pot Plant~ by happysnaps
Sunning Himself In The Pot Plant~

Visiting with my sister & this lizard sat for a long time sunning himself..

21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Shutterbug ace
It would be well camouflaged on those rocks, so nice of it to sit on the green for a photo.
January 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
He’s posing very nicely for you!
January 23rd, 2025  
