Hi There I'm Back.. Where's The Seed ~ by happysnaps
Hi There I'm Back.. Where's The Seed ~

We so like to have Cocky visit, if there is no seed in the dishes he stomps around the back garden like this.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
How wonderful and clever ! I hope you fetched him food pronto !!
January 24th, 2025  
LOL He's lovely!
January 24th, 2025  
