Photo 3947
Hi There I'm Back.. Where's The Seed ~
We so like to have Cocky visit, if there is no seed in the dishes he stomps around the back garden like this.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
garden.
,
bird.
,
cockatoo.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful and clever ! I hope you fetched him food pronto !!
January 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
LOL He's lovely!
January 24th, 2025
