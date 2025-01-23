Previous
Birds & A Huge Coiled Python ~ by happysnaps
Birds & A Huge Coiled Python ~

at the Bushland Botanic Garden Cafe..
The birds sang & grabbed food as the people left

Then a lady went to the toilet & outside the door was a huge coiled python!

The man from the cafe said.." he often comes to visit, he won't hurt you!"

He picked up the python, who slept on, & carried him back to the bush!
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
