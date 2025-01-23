Sign up
Previous
Photo 3949
Birds & A Huge Coiled Python ~
at the Bushland Botanic Garden Cafe..
The birds sang & grabbed food as the people left
Then a lady went to the toilet & outside the door was a huge coiled python!
The man from the cafe said.." he often comes to visit, he won't hurt you!"
He picked up the python, who slept on, & carried him back to the bush!
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5950
photos
69
followers
69
following
1081% complete
View this month »
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
20th January 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
python.
,
snake.
,
collage.
,
cafe.
