Previous
Photo 3952
Plumeria pudica (Everlasting Love Frangipani)
this is what my plant finder tells me...
This beauty hangs over the fence two doors up from us..
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
10
3
365
23rd January 2025 10:37am
garden.
flower.
neighbour.
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, how lovely!
January 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
Looks super healthy!
January 27th, 2025
Shutterbug
Beautiful plant.
January 27th, 2025
