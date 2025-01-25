Previous
Plumeria pudica (Everlasting Love Frangipani) by happysnaps
Photo 3952

Plumeria pudica (Everlasting Love Frangipani)

this is what my plant finder tells me...

This beauty hangs over the fence two doors up from us..
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, how lovely!
January 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks super healthy!
January 27th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful plant.
January 27th, 2025  
