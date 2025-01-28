Previous
Next
Hey There .. That Seed Was Great ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3957

Hey There .. That Seed Was Great ~

i think he will be calling regularly now..

He is such fun & looks to be smiling here.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1084% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
One happy chappy beautifully captured Valerie, such lovely light too.
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact