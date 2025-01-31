Sign up
Previous
Photo 3958
First Inspect The Seed ~
second check no one is watching
third eat as much as you can!
We don't feed butcher birds or magpies,
actually we didn't know they ate seed!!
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
garden.
,
bird.
,
seed.
