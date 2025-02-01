Previous
A Peaceful Place To Relax At The Lake ~ by happysnaps
A Peaceful Place To Relax At The Lake ~

always a spot to relax & usually lots of ducks!
There are many seats around.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

ace
Babs ace
What a lovely place to sit and watch the world go by
February 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Very nice peaceful scene
February 2nd, 2025  
