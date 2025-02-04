Previous
Stonebridge Gardens Restaurant ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3964

Stonebridge Gardens Restaurant ~

friends invited us here when I came home from hospital in December...a real treat for me

Beautiful gardens to enjoy & the restaurant had a delicious menu,,
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Valerie Chesney

