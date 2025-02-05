Previous
Juvenile Butcher Bird ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3965

Juvenile Butcher Bird ~

singing beautifully with head back & beak wide open, delightful....

Until I take my camera out, then he is silent...
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact