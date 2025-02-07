Sign up
Previous
Photo 3967
Friends ~
they even seem to be smiling!
Cocky is visiting a lot..
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5968
photos
69
followers
69
following
1086% complete
View this month »
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
7th February 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
birds.
,
smile.
,
cockatoo.
,
lorikeet.
Beverley
ace
Soo cute to see… such a beautiful colourful capture.
February 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 8th, 2025
