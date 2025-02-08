Previous
Stunning Hibiscus ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3968

Stunning Hibiscus ~

I photograph this Hibiscus most years as it is so lovely..

In a friend's garden.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Shutterbug ace
That is a beauty. Very nice capture.
February 9th, 2025  
