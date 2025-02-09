Sign up
Previous
Photo 3969
Taro Plant ~
my plant identifier tells me this is a Taro Plant..
Taken a while ago at Botanic Bushland Gardens!
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6
3
2
365
12th January 2025 11:21am
Tags
plant.
gardens.
taro.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes, aren't they magnificent? great capture
February 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful green leaves.
February 10th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. It has terrific big green leaves.
February 10th, 2025
