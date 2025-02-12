Previous
Showing Off ~ by happysnaps
Showing Off ~

my daughter (Shayle) drove me to the lake & this beautiful duck put on a wonderful display for us, but, wouldn't turn to face us!

I thought this display was good enough to post!
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
LManning (Laura) ace
Very impressive wings!
February 12th, 2025  
