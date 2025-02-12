Sign up
Previous
Photo 3972
Showing Off ~
my daughter (Shayle) drove me to the lake & this beautiful duck put on a wonderful display for us, but, wouldn't turn to face us!
I thought this display was good enough to post!
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
5973
photos
69
followers
69
following
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th February 2025 1:25pm
Tags
lake.
,
duck.
,
wings.
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very impressive wings!
February 12th, 2025
