Previous
Photo 3976
More & More Togetherness ~
I wonder!
One moment calm.
Next moment pandemonium.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
4
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5977
photos
69
followers
69
following
1089% complete
View this month »
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird.
,
birds.
,
cockatoo.
,
lorikeets.
Diana
ace
What a wonderful sight, so fabulous to have these beauties in your garden.
February 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
Love how the lorikeets are waiting their turn
February 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I could sit in your garden watching these guys all day
February 17th, 2025
Denise Wood
Your backyard looks and sounds like mine at times :)
February 17th, 2025
