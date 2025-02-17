Previous
Just A duck In Long Grass ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3977

Just A duck In Long Grass ~

the duck didn't move, the grass was wet & beautiful........so
My photo for today.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Beautiful little duck & gorgeous light
February 18th, 2025  
