Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3977
Just A duck In Long Grass ~
the duck didn't move, the grass was wet & beautiful........so
My photo for today.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5978
photos
69
followers
69
following
1089% complete
View this month »
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th February 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain.
,
duck.
,
grass.
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Beautiful little duck & gorgeous light
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close