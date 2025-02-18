Previous
Lovely Tree Trunks With Faces ~! by happysnaps
Photo 3978

Lovely Tree Trunks With Faces ~!

Do hope you can see them...
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely collage of these beautiful tree trunks and bark.
February 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Nice textural collage
February 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
This is beautiful. I love how you put these interesting images together.
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact