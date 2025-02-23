Previous
Australian Wood Duck ~ by happysnaps
Australian Wood Duck ~

The Australian wood duck, maned duck or maned goose (Chenonetta jubata) is a dabbling duck found throughout much of Australia.

dabbling ducks feed mainly at the surface rather than by diving.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
