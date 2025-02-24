Sign up
Previous
Photo 3984
Friendly Welcoming Tree In The Car Park ~
a friend drove me to the lake & on the way home she parked at a small shopping centre to buy milk. This is the tree we parked in front of, it seemed to be smiling!
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5985
photos
69
followers
69
following
1091% complete
View this month »
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
22nd February 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
smile.
LManning (Laura)
ace
It does! How sweet.
February 25th, 2025
