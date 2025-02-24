Previous
Friendly Welcoming Tree In The Car Park ~ by happysnaps
Friendly Welcoming Tree In The Car Park ~

a friend drove me to the lake & on the way home she parked at a small shopping centre to buy milk. This is the tree we parked in front of, it seemed to be smiling!
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
LManning (Laura) ace
It does! How sweet.
February 25th, 2025  
