Previous
Photo 3987
Oh Such A Mouthful ~
this water hen had such a mouthful of weed, it couldn't close it's mouth! ha-ha!
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
27th February 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
beak.
,
weed.
,
hen.
,
lake..
Babs
ace
He is a bit greedy isn't he
February 28th, 2025
