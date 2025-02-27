Previous
Oh Such A Mouthful ~ by happysnaps
Oh Such A Mouthful ~

this water hen had such a mouthful of weed, it couldn't close it's mouth! ha-ha!
Valerie Chesney

He is a bit greedy isn't he
February 28th, 2025  
