Mother Swan & Three Cygnets ~ by happysnaps
Mother Swan & Three Cygnets ~

not the best shot but, my friend & I saw this lovely family & taken with my big lens extended.

So many cygnets are taken when very young by large eels we have in the lakes & unfortunately & sadly by children throwing stones etc at them..
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
