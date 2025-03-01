Sign up
Previous
Photo 3989
First Magpie Goose Seen At The Lake This Year ~
a large & beautiful goose with lovely markings!
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
2
2
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th February 2025 11:08am
Tags
lake.
,
bird.
,
goose.
,
ibis.
,
large;
