Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3990
Every Which Way But Up ~
my friend drove by another lake & we saw a number of different ducks.
To explain my title....some swimming R
some swimming L
some diving...down......
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5991
photos
69
followers
69
following
1093% complete
View this month »
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd March 2025 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
ducks.
,
reflection.
,
duck.
,
ripple.
Shutterbug
ace
Title is perfect for all the motion.
March 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close