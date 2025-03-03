Sign up
Previous
Photo 3991
A Snail On A Tree Trunk ~
evening & we were enjoying dinner with friends..
we looked up & saw this pretty snail on the tree trunk.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5992
photos
69
followers
69
following
1093% complete
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
1st March 2025 5:41pm
tree.
,
snail.
,
trunk.
,
bark.
