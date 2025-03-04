Sign up
Photo 3992
Just Popped In To Say Hi ~
These Corellas are so heavy the Lorikeets have to literally hang on!
A fill in for the 3rd March I somehow missed.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
bird.
birds.
wings.
corella.
lorikeet.
