Cyclone Alfred Approaches ~

Cyclone Alfred is due to effect us on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday 6th..

We are all prepared with bins, pot plants, chairs etc. anything that could be a missile inside the garage! Ferocious winds expected! Cyclones don't usually travel down this far.

1. Sand bagging. 2. Our State Premier.

3. Waves are building. ..4. Flooding.

5. Board riders in the huge waves, risking other lives if they need rescuing!

Pray we all stay safe!