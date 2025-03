Cyclone Alfred Stalled & Sitting 200 K Off The Coast ~

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is strengthening as it bears down on the coast of southern Queensland and northern New South Wales, prompting fears it may become a destructive category 3 cyclone before it makes landfall.



We all must just sit & wait. Schools & many shops are closed.. Supermarkets empty & trying to re-stock.



Tens of thousands of people evacuated & a cyclone is so unpredictable it can change direction in a flash..