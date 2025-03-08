Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3996
Cyclone Alfred Downgraded ~
The slow-moving tropical low approached the mainland at Moreton Is. between Maroochydore and Bribie Island.
The full effects of the weather system are being felt from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland down to Coffs Harbour in New South Wales.
Alfred reached the offshore islands at midnight AEST and was downgraded to a tropical low at 6am AEST.
As this happened, severe winds weakened however the rain has not let up.
The focus has now turned to intense rainfall which could trigger dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding.
We on the sunshine coast are thankful that we missed the full brunt of the cyclone. But the rain continues & flooding.....
Thank you each one for your concern prayers & well wishes. I so appreciate each one..
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5997
photos
69
followers
69
following
1094% complete
View this month »
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain.
,
sea.
,
wind.
,
collage.
,
cyclone.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close