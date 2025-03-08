Cyclone Alfred Downgraded ~

The slow-moving tropical low approached the mainland at Moreton Is. between Maroochydore and Bribie Island.



The full effects of the weather system are being felt from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland down to Coffs Harbour in New South Wales.



Alfred reached the offshore islands at midnight AEST and was downgraded to a tropical low at 6am AEST.



As this happened, severe winds weakened however the rain has not let up.



The focus has now turned to intense rainfall which could trigger dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding.



We on the sunshine coast are thankful that we missed the full brunt of the cyclone. But the rain continues & flooding.....



Thank you each one for your concern prayers & well wishes. I so appreciate each one..



