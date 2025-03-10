Sign up
Photo 3998
Not Far From Us ~
flooding & cars piled up & rolling by in the surging water from heavy rain..People still drove cars & had to be rescued when they were caught in the flood water!
3am we woke to a terrible thunder storm, the house shook. Thundered for about an hour, then came heavy rain which hasn't stopped.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5999
photos
69
followers
69
following
Denise Wood
You are certainly experiencing a disastrous situation up there! Please stay safe. Sadly there are still "idiots" who don't listen to warnings!
March 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Oh, Val, this is so sad to see! I pray the rain lets up and the flood waters can recede so recovery can begin!
March 10th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
Hoping you all are safe xxx
March 10th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Oh no, I hope it isn't to get worse than what these photos already show...how devastating. And so silly of people who insist on driving through flood waters...I really don't get them!
March 10th, 2025
