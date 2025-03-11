Previous
After The Cyclone ~ by happysnaps
After The Cyclone ~

Incredible.... only 1pm the day after the rain &
gale force winds stopped & the sun came out.

You can see by this photo taken just down the road from us that it's still windy & some dark clouds there but, in the tropics the weather is unpredictable!

Thank you each one again for your concern, prayer & kind comments I/we here appreciated each thought!
365 project is a very supportive community!☺️
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Maggiemae ace
Great capture of the wild winds without using a video.!
March 11th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I’m so glad it’s all over although now the cleanup begins. I really feel for all those affected.
March 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the way the clouds are lit by the sun, beautifully captured Valerie.
March 11th, 2025  
