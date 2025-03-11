Sign up
Photo 3999
After The Cyclone ~
Incredible.... only 1pm the day after the rain &
gale force winds stopped & the sun came out.
You can see by this photo taken just down the road from us that it's still windy & some dark clouds there but, in the tropics the weather is unpredictable!
Thank you each one again for your concern, prayer & kind comments I/we here appreciated each thought!
365 project is a very supportive community!☺️
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Maggiemae
ace
Great capture of the wild winds without using a video.!
March 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I’m so glad it’s all over although now the cleanup begins. I really feel for all those affected.
March 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the way the clouds are lit by the sun, beautifully captured Valerie.
March 11th, 2025
