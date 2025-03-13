Previous
Tillandsia cyanea - Pink Quill ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4001

Tillandsia cyanea - Pink Quill ~


An outstanding small bromeliad which produces bright pink bracts or quills during summer, with small blue or mauve flowers.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1096% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful to see…cute name too pink quill!
March 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty blue !
March 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact