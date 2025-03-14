Previous
Lakeside Reflections ~ by happysnaps
Lakeside Reflections ~

This home has full view of the lake & the water birds.
I always look at the lovely reflections..
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
