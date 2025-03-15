Sign up
Previous
Photo 4003
Under A Shady Tree ~
at the lake..
A friend drove me fo look for swans but, first we found these ducks in the shade........
A very peculiar light.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6004
photos
70
followers
70
following
1096% complete
View this month »
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
4001
4002
4003
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th March 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
ducks.
,
duck.
,
shade.
Beverley
ace
Cute ducks resting in the shade… a bright sunny moment. Lovely
March 15th, 2025
365 Project
close