Here I Come .. Ready Or Not ~ by happysnaps
Here I Come .. Ready Or Not ~

Hilarious to watch this ibis running down the hill.
The ducks didn't move & the ibis had to stumble through them!
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
