Photo 4005
Building A Nest ~
Whilst visiting the lakes we found mummy swan sitting on a new nest & daddy swan helping by picking out the best pieces of dry grass to add to the nest!
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
nest
lake.
swan.
rocks.
