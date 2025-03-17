Previous
Building A Nest ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4005

Building A Nest ~

Whilst visiting the lakes we found mummy swan sitting on a new nest & daddy swan helping by picking out the best pieces of dry grass to add to the nest!
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
