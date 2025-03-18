Previous
Boo.. Said The Lorikeet ~ by happysnaps
Boo.. Said The Lorikeet ~

Ha-ha! Amazingly this one lorikeet snapped at the Magpies &
Mum & youngster jumped in the air while dad magpie watched on.
This continued as the Magpies tried to get to the seed!
In our back garden!
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
