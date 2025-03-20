Previous
Such A Pretty Butterfly ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4008

Such A Pretty Butterfly ~

or moth I found on this very scraggy plant a few doors down the road!
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Beverley ace
Yes very pretty with mauve / pinky spots … well spotted
March 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
March 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
March 20th, 2025  
