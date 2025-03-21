Previous
An Egret Among The ibis ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4009

An Egret Among The ibis ~

There were dozens of Ibis at this lake & many ducks but, only the one Great Egret.

The Egret walked past them all until i could catch him/her on their own, almost!
The water is still very brown & murky from all the rain the cyclone brought!
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1098% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact