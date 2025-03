Communicating ~

Swans call/honk to each other to keep the pair or family together, to defend territories, or to sound an alarm. They also bend & stretch their necks as they call.

Both sexes also use a flat-toned, single-syllable “hoo” call to locate each other.



Younger swans make a higher-pitched call, and develop their adult tone by the time they're 6-8 months old.



This pair have a cygnet still with them, who is quite young as it doesn't yet have any black feathers!