My Strelitzia .. Bird Of Paradise ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4011

My Strelitzia .. Bird Of Paradise ~

has many, many blooms atm..
These are just a few...
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully captured Valerie, they are gorgeous.
March 23rd, 2025  
