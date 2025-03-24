Previous
A Colony, A Congregation, A Flock or A Stand Of Ibis ~ by happysnaps
A Colony, A Congregation, A Flock or A Stand Of Ibis ~

in flight they're called a wedge. Because ibises typically fly together in a triangular pattern.
One lonely water hen is in the centre of them..
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
