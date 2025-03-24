Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4012
A Colony, A Congregation, A Flock or A Stand Of Ibis ~
in flight they're called a wedge. Because ibises typically fly together in a triangular pattern.
One lonely water hen is in the centre of them..
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6013
photos
70
followers
70
following
1099% complete
View this month »
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd March 2025 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake;
,
bird.
,
ibis.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close