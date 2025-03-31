Previous
Two Passionfruit Flowers ~ by happysnaps
Two Passionfruit Flowers ~

Another two passionfruit flowers from my daughter (Shayle) garden taken two weeks ago!

She has hundreds of fruit, all bagged as the possum's eat them.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb ace
Love the glossy green foliage and the pretty, frilly flowers!
March 31st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are wonderful flowers.
March 31st, 2025  
